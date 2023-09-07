BRS will easily form government for third time: MLC Deshapathi

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had spearheaded the Telangana movement and achieved a separate state facing odds, said Deshapathi Srinivas

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:56 PM, Thu - 7 September 23

MLC Deshapathi Srinivas addresses cadres of BRS belonging to Chennur segment, in Mancherial on Thursday.

Mancherial: MLC Deshapathi Srinivas exuded confidence that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) would be able to form the government for the third time in a row by winning 100 seats out of the total 119 in the next polls to Telangana Legislative Assembly. He was speaking at a meeting of leaders, elected representatives and activists of the BRS from Chennur segment conducted here on Thursday. The meeting was chaired by government whip Balka Suman.

He said that the BRS had been protecting Telangana people for two decades. He stated that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had spearheaded the Telangana movement and achieved a separate state facing odds. Rao, an invincible leader, united the people of the region and accomplished the mission.

The MLC further expressed confidence that the BRS which bagged 63 seats in 2014 elections, 85 in 2018, would easily get 100 seats in the impending polls. He said that only Rao could envisage Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme and fetch water from Krishna river to Mahabubnagar. He wanted the party cadre to be cautious with elections being round the corner.

Srinivas underlined the need to make village and ward-level committees active. He said that a committee comprising women activists and youngsters would be formed soon. He asked them to be friendly with community associations and to strive to address their challenges. He advised them to welcome those who were attracted to the policies and schemes of the BRS into the party.

He asked the party workers to publicise welfare schemes and developmental activities taken up in the constituency, citing statistics and a list of beneficiaries. He stressed ensuring the enrollment of electors by having coordination with booth-level officers. Telangana Boggu Ghani Karmeeka Sangham leader K Mallaiah and many others were present.

