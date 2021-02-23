Certificate verification for HMWSSB manager posts on Feb 27

The certificate verification will be held at TSPSC Office, Nampally, from 10.30 am

By | Published: 11:11 pm 11:12 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Tuesday directed candidates who were provisionally qualified in the written exam conducted for recruitment to posts of Manager (Engineering) in Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board to attend certificate verification on February 27.

The certificate verification will be held at TSPSC’s Office, Nampally, from 10.30 am. For a list of hall ticket numbers and documents required for certificate verification, candidates can visit the Commission’s website www.tspsc.gov.in.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .