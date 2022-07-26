Chain snatcher stabs policeman, flees near RC Puram

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:38 PM, Tue - 26 July 22

Sangareddy: A police patrol team which confronted two chain snatchers near HIG colony gate close to NG-65 was attacked by the fugitives on Tuesday afternoon. The two chain snatchers escaped after stabbing Head constable Yadaiah (47) who tried to tackle them, police said.

The Cyberabad commissionerate police formed six special patrol teams to track the chain snatchers, who struck at three places in Miyapur and RC Puram station limits. On Tuesday morning, they snatched a chain from a woman. Yadaiah and his colleague Ravi were patrolling near BHEL township, when they confronted the chain snatchers moving on a two wheeler.

The policemen duo managed to catch hold of one of the snatchers and as they grappled with each other, the snatchers fished out a knife and attacked Yadaiah. He stabbed Yadaiah in the chest and fled. He was immediately rushed to a private hospital at Beeramguda Kaman by locals. After knowing about the incident, the Commissioner of Cyberabad, Stephen Ravindra rushed to the Hospital. After enquiring about the status of Yadaiah, the Commissioner has asked the Hospital management to provide the best treatment to him. The condition of Yadaiah is stable now. The hunt is on to nab the accused.