Chain snatcher targets elderly woman, flees with gold chain at LB Nagar

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:46 AM, Fri - 13 January 23

Hyderabad: A chain snatcher targeted an elderly woman and escaped with her gold chain at LB Nagar on Friday morning.

The woman Babamma (50), from Bairamalguda was walking on the road with luggage in her hand. When she reached Kakatiya Colony, an unidentified person wearing a helmet came from behind and snatched her gold chain weighing two tola.

Police said by the time she realised what happened and raised an alarm, the offender escaped into the bylanes.

The LB Nagar police are investigating.