Hyderabad: Chain snatcher held at Rathifile bus-stop

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:45 PM, Tue - 9 August 22

Hyderabad: A chain snatcher targeting women pedestrians was arrested by the Gopalapuram police, who recovered a gold chain worth Rs.1 lakh from him at the Rathifile bus-stop on Tuesday.

B.Kavali Ramesh, 35, a painter from Hamal Basthi in Chilkalguda, identified women walking alone in secluded colonies and targeted them. He approached them from behind and snatched their gold chains, police said.