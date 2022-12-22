| Hyderabad Chain Snatcher Targets Woman Goes On To Watch Avatar 2 To Evade Cops Held

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:16 PM, Thu - 22 December 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A chain snatcher, who targeted a woman pedestrian and allegedly went to watch Avatar-2 movie to evade police, was arrested by the KPHB police.

K.Srinu (40), a native of Ravulapalem on Dr.B.R.Ambedkar Konaseema district in Andhra Pradesh, works as a mason in Kukatpally and stays in a rented house. His wife and children stay in the native place.

According to the police, Srinu, took to chain snatching for easy money as his income seemed meagre. He carried chilli powder and pepper spray to attack those who resisted him.

On Monday, he targeted a woman named Lakshmi, and snatched her gold chain, resulting in injuries to her. The woman immediately alerted the KPHB police, who booked a case and took up investigation.

“To evade police, he lingered around in the residential colony for some time and then went to watch the latest Hollywood flick ‘Avatar-2′,” said an official.

However, based on the CCTV footage and technical evidence, he was detained and questioned. He confessed committing the crime.

He was produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.