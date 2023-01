Chain snatcher targets woman, flees with gold chain at Chandanagar

The victim Rajasri was walking on the road when the miscreants snatched away the chain from her neck and escaped.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:16 PM, Wed - 25 January 23

File Photo.

Hyderabad: Two bike borne miscreants snatched away a gold chain from a woman at Chandanagar on Wednesday.

On information the Chandanagar police rushed to the spot and started efforts to nab the offenders.

Three special teams are formed to identify and nab them.