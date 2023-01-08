Hyderabad’s chain snatching spree: Cops form 25 teams to nab offenders

Hyderabad: Around 25 teams of the Hyderabad and Rachakonda police have fanned out across the country to nab the chain snatchers who struck at seven places in the city on Saturday morning. Seven women had fallen prey to the two chain snatchers who are apparently from North India.

The police had identified the two offenders and launched a hunt to nab them. “We have their identities and got definite clues. Our teams are all over the country. We will nab them soon,” Hyderabad Police Commissioner, CV Anand told Telangana Today.

The chain snatchers had come to the city by a train and had stolen a bike before striking at Uppal, Nacharam, Habsiguda, Chilkalguda and Ramgopalpet. The bike was later abandoned at Paradise.

On Sunday morning, the police conducted vehicle checking across the city to prevent the offenders from escaping if they are still in the city. Usually, the interstate criminals choose early mornings to make good their escape as the police conduct midnight vehicle checking as a practice.

A police official said the offenders were members of the notorious Bawaria gang known for indulging in chain snatchings and other property offences. “Apparently, they have studied the investigation and detection practices of the local police before planning their offences. They tried to mislead the police,” he said.

Teams of the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, Rachakonda Special Operations Teams and the local CCS teams are trying to track down the offenders and arrest them.