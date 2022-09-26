Chakali Ilamma’s birthday celebrated on grand scale in erstwhile Karimnagar

Karimnagar Deputy Mayor CH Swaroopa rani garlanding the statue of chakali ilamma in Karimnagar on Monday.

Karimnagar: The 127th birth anniversary of Telangana armed struggle leader Chakali Ilamma was celebrated on a grand scale in the erstwhile Karimnagar district on Monday.

Public representatives including MLAs and others, leaders of various political parties and others paid rich tributes to Illamma by garlanding her statues. With the State government too officially organizing the birth anniversary celebrations of the armed struggle leader, district collectors and police chiefs also paid tributes to the late leader by garlanding her portraits in their offices.

In Karimnagar, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Kanumalla Vijaya, Collector RV Karnan, Mayor Y Sunil Rao, deputy mayor Ch Swaroopa Rani, district libraries chairman Ponnam Anil Kumar Goud and others garlanded the statue of Ilamma at Prathima multiplex. Peddapalli Collector Dr Sangeetha Satyanarayana, local MLA Dasari Manohar Reddy, municipal chairperson Dr Mamata Reddy and others paid tributes to her in the Collectorate office. Rajanna-Sircilla Collector Anurag Jayanthi and Superintendent of Police Rahul Hegde too garlanded portraits of Illamma in their offices.