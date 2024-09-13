| Chalo Hyd Several Brs Leaders Taken Into Preventive Custody In Erstwhile Medak

‘Chalo Hyd’: Several BRS leaders taken into preventive custody in erstwhile Medak

In Zaheerabad, party leaders Nama Ravi Kiran, Bandi Mohan and several other leaders were taken into custody early on Friday

By Telangana Today Updated On - 13 September 2024, 10:48 AM

BRS leaders and activists who were taken into preventive custody, on Friday.

Sangareddy: Several BRS leaders were taken into preventive custody across the erstwhile Medak district when they were preparing to proceed to Hyderabad in response to party leadership’s ‘Chalo Hyderabad’ call.

Siddipet police took several BRS leaders into custody in Chinnakoduru, Sididpet, Nagangur and other mandals. In Zaheerabad, party leaders Nama Ravi Kiran, Bandi Mohan and several other leaders were taken into custody early on Friday.

In Dubbak Assembly constituency, several BRS leaders including, Jeedipally Ravi, S Kailash and others were taken into custody. However, several leaders headed to Hyderabad to participate in ‘Chalo Hyderabad’ programme to protest against the illegal arrest of MLAs Padi Kaushik Reddy, T Harish Rao, and others.