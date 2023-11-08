Champions League: Manchester City secures round of 16 spot with perfect start

City becomes the fourth trophy holder to win four group-stage matches, securing their 11th consecutive knockout stage entry.

By IANS Updated On - 11:06 AM, Wed - 8 November 23

Manchester: Manchester City clinched a place in the Champions League knockout stages with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Swiss side Young Boys.

The win means City become just the fourth holders of the trophy to win four of their group-stage matches as they reached knockout stages for an 11th consecutive campaign.

Erling Haaland was at his clinical best as his double gave Manchester City comfortable win on Tuesday night. He took his goal tally to 15 in 17 appearances this season with a first-half penalty and stunning second shortly after the restart.

The Norwegian was named in the starting XI by Pep Guardiola after overcoming an ankle problem.

City dominated the ball and created several chances to open the scoring. Rico Lewis, one of six changes made by Guardiola, came close to finding the net, but had his shot cleared off the line.

Young Boys goalkeeper Anthony Racioppi then made a double save, first denying Kyle Walker from a free-kick before then reacting quickly to prevent Phil Foden from scoring.

But City finally broke the deadlock when Matheus Nunes drew a foul inside the penalty box and Haaland stepped up to slot the spot-kick.

Just before half-time, the defending champions took control as Foden scored a wonderful goal. The 23-year-old took a pass from Jack Grealish before going round a Young Boys defender and then coolly slotting the ball into the bottom-left corner.

Six minutes after the break, Haaland put the match to bed by producing a fine finish into the top corner.

City stepped off a gear following the third goal as they cruise into the last 16 of the Champions League, and for an 11th season in a row as they secured their 100th win in European matches.

The only negative from City’s evening was an injury to John Stones after he was withdrawn at half-time with Guardiola confirming the blow in his post-match interview.

“I feel so sorry for him because he is an incredible professional, and it is a big loss for us. John is so important for what he does, [but now he needs to] recover, the season is long and [he] will be back stronger.”

When asked if Stones will be out for an extended period of time, Guardiola replied: “Yeah, I think so.”