Champions of ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ are set to fight it out during the grand finale

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:11 PM, Wed - 10 May 23

Hyderabad: Zee Telugu’s premier reality show, ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa – Championship’, has taken viewers on a memorable musical journey over the past few months by presenting some extraordinary performances by its talented teams. However, like every good thing, this season of the popular singing reality show is also coming to an end.

But, before the show goes off-air, the channel is set to present viewers with a power-packed grand finale that will showcase the top teams going head-to-head one last time to take home the coveted title. The contestants will sing their hearts out in the presence of some notable celebrities to win everyone’s hearts and emerge as the winners of the reality show during the Grand Finale, which will air on May 14 at 6 pm.

Incepted in January this year, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa – Championship aimed at finding the Ultimate Champion Team amongst the participants and winners of the previous seasons of the reality show. All four teams – Team Li’l Champs, Team Superstar, Team Icon and Team Challengers – led by mentors went through several difficult rounds of solo, duet, and group acts throughout the season. Now, the time to crown the winning team has come and the grand finale will enthral the audience one last time.

While the enchanting performances of the finalists will surely mesmerise one and all, a few surprise acts as well as the presence of the stellar cast of movies such as ‘Anni Manchi Sakunamule’ and ‘Ugram‘ will also ensure that the audience is hooked to their TV screens.

Tune in to Zee Telugu to witness the star-studded grand finale.