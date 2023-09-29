Chanaka – Korata lift wet run successful

Wet-run of Chanaka-Korata project pump of 5.5 MW capacity conducted in the early hours of Thursday was successful.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:24 PM, Fri - 29 September 23

Wet-run of Chanaka-Korata project pump of 5.5 MW capacity conducted in the early hours of Thursday was successful.

Hyderabad: Wet-run of Chanaka-Korata project pump of 5.5 MW capacity conducted in the early hours of Thursday was successful.

Works on the pump house, which has three motors of the same capacity were completed with an intention to give water to the ayacut during Rabi season.

The lift constructed on the barrage will help irrigate 52000 acres in Adilabad and Boath constituencies.

The barrage was built across Penganga river in Adilabad district.

The dry-run of the pump house was conducted successfully two days ago.