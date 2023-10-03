Chandlapur: Best Rural Tourism Village In India | Siddipet, Telangana | Telangana Today

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:52 PM, Tue - 3 October 23

Hyderabad: Chandlapur village of Chinna Koduru mandal has been selected as the best Tourism Village for the year 2023 in India. The Central Nodal Agency for Rural Tourism and Rural Homestay of the Union Ministry of Tourism conducted the competition. The Ranganayaka Sagar reservoir, which was built as part of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), is located in Chandlapur village. Let’s delve into the video.

