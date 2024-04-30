| Siddipet Comes Second In 10th Results For Second Time In A Row

Siddipet comes second in 10th results for second time in a row

Since Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao focussed on improving the results by extending support, the Siddipet constituency achieved 99.99 percent.

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 30 April 2024, 07:45 PM

Since Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao focussed on improving the results by extending support, the Siddipet constituency achieved 99.99 percent.

Siddipet: Siddipet district bagged second place for the second consecutive time in the State. The district scored a 98.68 pass percentage, increasing by 0.03 percent from last year’s 98.65 percent.

Since Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao focussed on improving the results by extending support, the Siddipet constituency achieved 99.99 percent.

Also Read Harish Rao releases resignation to MLA post, challenges Revanth on crop loan waiver

While Siddipet municipality, Siddipet Urban, Nanganur, Chinna Kodur and Narayanraopet mandals scored 100 percent results, Siddipet rural mandal has scored 99.97 pass percentage.

Harish Rao played a key role in providing digital classes, and evening snacks and he had also written an inspiring letter to parents and students before the 10th class examinations. Harish Rao congratulated the students and their parents for the overwhelming results.

The district had come in the top three positions in the last five years.