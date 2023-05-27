`Chandrababu Naidu blowing his own trumpet, levelling false charges’

YSRCP leader also accused Chandrababu of splitting the NTR family and dethroned him by conspiring with Ramoji Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:50 PM, Sat - 27 May 23

Tadepalli: The Telugu Desam Party Mahanadu remains a platform for its president N. Chandrababu Naidu to blow his trumpet and censure others, former minister and YSR Congress Party leader Perni Nani has remarked.

Talking to media persons here on Saturday, he said the TDP president was misleading the party cadres. The poll symbol cycle was the creation of late NTR who founded the party when Chandrababu was still under the Hand symbol of the Congress, he recalled, and took exception to the remarks that YS Jaganmohan Reddy was the richest Chief Minister.

“Chandrababu is the richest politician in the country which can be known by the declaration of assets and tax records in the name of his son, daughter-in-law and grandson at the time of elections. How could a person who began with just two acres of land, amass wealth worth thousands of crores of rupees? What were the other businesses apart from Heritage that made him so rich?” Perni Nani wondered, and said Heritage which was slow before Chandrababu was Chief Minister, recorded meteoric rise when he came to power. “He is levelling false allegations against Jagan who is crediting the money directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries,” he pointed out.

The YSRCP leader also accused Chandrababu of splitting the NTR family and dethroned him by conspiring with Ramoji Rao. On the claims of the TDP president that he would make the poor rich, he wanted the latter to list all those who were turned millionaires in his 14-year rule as Chief Minister.

