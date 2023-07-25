Chandrababu Naidu praises Telangana’s development under CM KCR

Telangana was witnessing development in all the sectors due to policies of the State government, while Andhra Pradesh under the leadership of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was lagging behind in every field, said Naidu

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:51 PM, Tue - 25 July 23

Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Hyderabad: Indirectly complimenting the development works being taken up by the BRS government under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Telugu Desam Party president and former AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said Telangana was witnessing development in all the sectors due to policies of the State government, while Andhra Pradesh under the leadership of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was lagging behind in every field.

Addressing party workers at the party’s national executive meeting in Mangalagiri, Naidu said in whichever State development takes place, the value of the land would automatically go up. “If water for irrigation is available, along with the area, the value of the land will also increase. If industries and roads come, the value will increase,”he said.

There was a time when if a farmer in Andhra Pradesh sells an acre of land, he could purchase four to five acres in Hyderabad, now the situation has reversed and if an acre was sold in Hyderabad, one can purchase 100 acres in AP,” he said.

Comparing the development taking place in Telangana to that in Andhra Pradesh, Naidu said that Telangana has seen a lot of development compared to Andhra Pradesh and that’s why the value of lands has increased. He alleged that due to the anti-farmer policies adopted by the YSRC government in Andhra Pradesh, the value of land has fallen drastically.

He said Jagan has become a curse for the State due to his lust for power.

This is not the first time that Naidu has talked about the development of Telangana and the way in which Telangana has been developed. Recently too, he talked about the land prices here, to which Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had responded saying good leadership and able governance had led to the rise in value of land in Telangana.

