Telangana Govt to pay full fee for BC students who get admissions into 200 premier institutions

The decision would benefit 10,000 BC students and the State government would additionally spend Rs 150 crore annually, said Gangula Kamalakar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:12 PM, Tue - 25 July 23

Hyderabad: In a major decision, the State government on Tuesday has decided to pay the full fee for BC students from Telangana who get admissions into over 200 premier institutions including IITs, IIMs and central universities in the country.

Minister for BC Welfare, Gangula Kamalakar on Tuesday said that so far the provision of paying full fee was implemented for the SC and ST students. However, from this academic year, as per the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the initiative of payment of fee would be implemented for the BC students as well, he said.

To this effect, the Minister directed Principal Secretary, BC Welfare, Burra Venkatesham to take necessary action. The decision would benefit 10,000 BC students and the State government would additionally spend Rs 150 crore annually, the Minister said.

Apart from extending overseas scholarships to BC students for studying in foreign universities in the US, UK, Australia and other countries, the State government was also reimbursing fee for BC students. Telangana is the only government that is paying full fees of BC students studying at state, national and international levels,” the Minister added.

