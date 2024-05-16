Flooded roads throw traffic off track

Given the severity of thunderstorms, GHMC in a press statement had asked the public to stay indoors and avoid low-lying areas.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 May 2024, 10:30 PM

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: The heavy rain on Thursday evening threw normal life out of gear in the city. Multiple instances of water logging and traffic snarls were observed across Hyderabad, forcing citizens off the road for a few hours.

The flow of rainwater also left motorists stranded temporarily and washed away two-wheelers in some areas. Moreover, the incomplete nala works at some places posed a significant danger to both motorists and pedestrians as the cover slabs were yet to be constructed and the sites were inundated with water.

The low-lying areas experienced flood-like scenarios with water level being kneehigh in a few areas. Bahadurpura, RTC X roads, Mahabub Chowk, areas under the newly constructed steel bridge, Mehdipatnam, and Banjara Hills were a few of the affected areas. Some colonies also complained of power outages.

Employees in the IT corridor were also asked to leave their workplaces later at night. However, there was traffic congestion at major junctions in the city including Jubilee Hills Road No. 45, and Wipro Junction.

Along with the GHMC sanitation and engineering department officials, the Disaster Response Force also sprung into action and cleared fallen trees at multiple locations.