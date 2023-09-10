Chandrababu remand: Police impose Section 144 across Andhra Pradesh

Section 144, which forbids gatherings of four or more persons, will be in force in all mandals (blocks). The orders were apparently imposed to prevent any protest by the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:46 PM, Sun - 10 September 23

Section 144, which forbids gatherings of four or more persons, will be in force in all mandals (blocks). The orders were apparently imposed to prevent any protest by the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh police have imposed prohibitory orders banning rallies and meetings across the state.

Soon after Vijayawada ACB Court pronounced its order remanding former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to judicial custody in the alleged skill development scam, the police issued orders clamping Section 144 of CrPC across the state.

Section 144, which forbids gatherings of four or more persons, will be in force in all mandals (blocks). The orders were apparently imposed to prevent any protest by the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP). Several parts of the state have witnessed protests since Saturday after Naidu was arrested by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) in Nandyal.

Also Read Skill Developmenet Scam Case: Chandrababu Naidu remanded to 14 days judicial custody