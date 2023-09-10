Skill Developmenet Scam Case: Chandrababu Naidu remanded to 14 days judicial custody

ACB court in Vijayawada sent former CM and supremo Chandrababu Naidu to judicial remand till September 22 in Skill Development Scam case.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:15 PM, Sun - 10 September 23

File Photo

Vijayawada: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court on Sunday has remanded TDP chief and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to judicial custody for 14 days in connection with the multi crore development skill scam case.

Vijayawada ACB court Judge Himabindu read out the judgment on former CM Chandrababu Naidu’s case.

The judge ordered the remand of Naidu for 14 days to judicial custody and suggested to take former CM to Rajahmundry central jail.

Earlier on Sunday morning, Naidu was produced before the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court in Vijayawada in connection with an alleged Skill Development Corporation scam.

According to the officials, the former CM was produced before the court within 24 hours of his arrest.

On Saturday, Chandrababu Naidu was arrested by the Andhra Pradesh Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in connection to an alleged corruption case.