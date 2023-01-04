Chandrababu threatens cops for obstructing him while holding meeting

And when police made it clear that he should comply with the rules, he threatened them saying that he would see their end. "How dare you tell me the rules?" he thundered.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:09 PM, Wed - 4 January 23

Kuppam: Former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday went on a `non-cooperation’ movement attempting to violate the government orders.

Police explained to him that prior permission was required to hold meetings and he could organise meetings complying with the rules. “What? Do I need permission?”, he shouted at them and the TDP instead of organising the meeting in an open ground, tried to hold it in front of a small temple.

Meanwhile, the TDP leaders mobilsed people from outside for the meeting. The crowd surged forward breaking the barricades and police had a hectic time trying to stop them. It is alleged that some TDP leaders even hit the policemen and the latter had to use force to control the situation.