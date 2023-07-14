Chandrayaan-3: CM KCR congratulates ISRO

The CM KCR emphasized that the success of the initial stage of Chandrayaan-3 was a significant milestone for India’s space programme

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:31 PM, Fri - 14 July 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed his delight over the successful launch of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft by the ISRO from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

On the momentous occasion, the Chief Minister extended his heartfelt congratulations to the dedicated team of the ISRO Chairman, scientists and other technical personnel who contributed to the successful launch of the initial stage of Chandrayaan-3.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the success of the initial stage of Chandrayaan-3 was a significant milestone for India’s space programme.