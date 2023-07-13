| Chandrayaan 3 Launch Heres Where You Can Watch It Live

Chandrayaan-3 launch: Here’s where you can watch it live

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:57 PM, Thu - 13 July 23

Hyderabad: The countdown for the Indian Space Research Organisation’s launch of Chandrayaan-3 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota has begun. The LVM3 rocket will be launched at 2.35 pm on June 14, Friday.

The country’s third lunar exploration mission Chandrayaan-3 is the successor of the Chandrayaan-2 mission, which crashed into the lunar surface in September 2019.

Just like its predecessor, Chandrayaan-3 consists of a lander and rover configuration, which will be carried to a 100-kilometre lunar orbit by a propulsion module.

The primary objective of the mission is to demonstrate a safe soft landing on the moon for the mission’s Vikram lander. If ISRO pulls that off, India will just be the fourth country to achieve a soft landing on the Moon, joining a list that includes the United States, the erstwhile Soviet Union, and China.

The launch will be streamed live from Sriharikota on ISRO’s website and YouTube channel. You can catch it through the link below when it goes live at 2.35 PM IST on July 14.

Link for YouTube live:

Interested viewers can also register on ivg.shar.gov.in to watch the event live from the Launch View Gallery at Satish Dhawan Space Centre.