Change in Class X question paper pattern in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:27 PM, Wed - 11 January 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The State government on Wednesday revised the question paper pattern for the Classes IX and X for non-language subjects i.e., Mathematics, General Science and Social Studies for two academic years i.e., 2022-23 and 2023-24.

As per the revised pattern, there will be six essay type questions out of which four are to be answered with each question carrying six marks.

Under the short answer type, six questions are to be answered with each having four marks. Likewise, there will be six very short answer type questions with each carrying two marks.

In the objective section, there will be 20 multiple choice questions with one mark each.

In a memo, the government asked the Director of School Education to take further necessary action in the matter accordingly.