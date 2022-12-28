SSC exams to start from April 3 in Telangana

The final time-table of SSC Board exams is expected to be released in the coming days.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:19 PM, Wed - 28 December 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: The class 10 SSC Board examinations in Telangana will be held from April 3, 2023, Education Minister, P Sabitha Indra Reddy on Wednesday said. The final time-table of SSC Board exams is expected to be released in the coming days.

The Minister directed officials to conduct SSC Public Examinations with 6 papers instead of 11 papers and provide three-hour duration for each paper. In a review meeting of arrangements to be taken-up for SSC Public Examinations, Sabitha Indra Reddy said that entire syllabus will be covered for the class 10 examinations.

Students will be provided internal choice for essay or long answers type questions and there will be no choice for small answer type questions. The Minister also directed the SSC Board officials to immediately provide model question papers so that students will get acquainted with the nature of the class 10 question papers.

To help students who are preparing for class 10 board examinations to excel, the Education Minister has directed officials to come-up with strategies for holding special classes, which will also be held during holidays.

“There is a need to identify students who are not performing well in certain subjects and help them understand the concepts better. There is a need to guide such students so that they can perform well in the SSC board exams. The pre-final examinations have to be conducted in the months of February and March,” Sabitha Indra Reddy said.