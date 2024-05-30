Changes in Telangana emblem uncalled for, would trigger state-wide protests

Earlier in the day, accompanied by the party leaders, he visited Charminar and later, speaking to the media, he said that the decision of the government had already triggered controversy and people were strongly opposing it across the State.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 30 May 2024, 02:47 PM

Hyderabad: Coming down heavily on the Congress government and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, for what he called an ill-advised move to remove the historic symbols of Charminar and Kakatiya Kala Thoranam from Telangana State emblem, BRS working President, K T Rama Rao sounded a warning against implementation of such foolish decisions against the wishes of the people of the State.

Unless the government had withdrawn the decision, it would be opposed to organizing state wide protests. Both Charminar and Kakatiya Kala Thoranam were iconic monuments of the State representing the rich history and cultural heritage. The two monuments had become synonymous with the cities of Hyderabad and Warangal and their cultural legacy.

Questioning whether any urgency was involved in the decision to do away with the symbols of Charminar and Kakatiya Kala Thoranam from the State emblem, he condemned the decision of the Chief Minister to go ahead with its decision in a hasty manner unmindful of the uproar it had triggered.

If something good was done under the BRS rule in the government during the past ten years, people should be told about it on this occasion. But the Congress government was acting stubbornly in a bid to erase the imprints of the rule of K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Telangana State was achieved with many sacrifices and struggles in ten years. The decennial celebrations of the statehood achieved the hard way should be celebrated in a festive atmosphere.

The new government was elected to bring improvement in people’s lives and to do good for people’s lives. Demanding the government to keep off the State emblem, he said charminar was the symbol of Hyderabad city which was globally recognized.

When Hyderabad completed 400 years, the Congress government had organized grand celebrations. He wondered why the Congress government today was out to undermine the importance and image of Hyderabad.