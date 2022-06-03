Charges of torture against police in Warangal

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:55 PM, Fri - 3 June 22

Hanamkonda: Three people from Perumandlagudem village of Inavolu mandal have met Warangal Police Commissioner Tarun Joshi here on Friday and submitted a memorandum to him alleging that the Inavolu police had tortured them by applying third degree holding them responsible for an unruly incident happened at the village.

The trio- Kalapagiri Srinivas, Kalpagiri Niranjan and Voruganti Murali- alleged that the police led by Inavlou Sub-Inspector Bharat had taken them to the police around 3 am on June 1 and tortured them at the police station. “All we did is that we questioned TRS MLA Aroori Ramesh about the land pooling. The SI made a video call to Parvathagiri Inspector Vishweshwar after stripping us while we were at the PS,” they complained.

However, Inspector Vishweswar, speaking to this newspaper over phone, refuted the allegations. He said that they had not used any kind of third degree on the accused. “We booked a case against 12 people of the Perumandlagudem for rioting, assaulting the police constables, and obstructing the police from discharging their duties in connection with an incident that took place on May 31 during the visit of MLA Aroori Ramesh. “We have the CCTV footage on the incident. We have committed no wrong. It seems that the allegations made by the accused are politically motivated,” he added.

Meanwhile, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay in a statement issued in Hyderabad alleged that the police had used third degree and threatened them of opening rowdy sheets against the farmers for questioning the MLA on land pooling. He alleged that the police had even sent the videos of attack on the farmers to the TRS leaders to derive pleasure. “We are condemning this heinous act of the police. Our legal team will visit the Perumandlagudem village on Saturday to collect the details, and we will fight the legal battle until justice is done to the victims.” Sanjay said.