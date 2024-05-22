| Charred Bodies Of Couple Found Near Narsapur In Medak District

Charred bodies of couple found near Narsapur in Medak district

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 May 2024, 02:07 PM

Medak: Some unidentified miscreants have killed a man and woman before setting them on fire at Rayani Cheruvu on the outskirts of Narsapur town.

The Police have shifted the bodies to Area Hospital Narsapur for postmortem.

A case has been registered.

The Police were on the job to trace the identity of victims and their killers.