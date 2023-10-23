“Cheap politics”: Shashi Tharoor breaks silence on viral photos with Mahua Moitra

My life is dedicated to the people. These types of trolls are a part of cheap politics. In my opinion, this is not a serious issue. It was her birthday party, in which around 15 people, including my sister, participated, said Tharoor

Kottayam: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday criticised the circulation of cropped images showing him with Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra and called it an act of “cheap politics.” He said he was being trolled by displaying the cropped version of the image taken during the function.

“My life is dedicated to the people. These types of trolls are a part of cheap politics. In my opinion, this is not a serious issue. It was her birthday party, in which around 15 people, including my sister, participated,” Tharoor said.

Mahua Moitra had also reacted sharply to the images and had blamed the BJP troll sena for circulating it on social media.

“Most amused to see some personal photos of me being circulated on social media by @BJP4India’s troll sena. I like green dress better on me than white blouse. And why bother cropping – show rest of the folks at dinner as well. Bengal’s women live a life. Not a lie,” Moitra said.

Earlier, in his letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, under the head “Re-emergence of nasty ‘Cash for Query’ in Parliament”, the BJP MP Nishikant Dubey accused the TMC member of “serious Breach of Privilege”, “Contempt of the House” and a “criminal offence under Section 120A of IPC”.

In his complaint with the Lokpal, Dubey alleged that Moitra received Rs 2 crores in cash from businessman Darshan Hiranandani both in Indian and foreign currencies in lieu of posing questions in Parliament.

He alleged further the businessman used the Lok Sabha logging credentials of the TMC MP while she was travelling abroad.

“The complainant is in receipt of a letter dated October 14, 2023, from one Jai Anant Dehadrai, Advocate, Supreme Court of India, wherein several serious and disturbing facts along with detailed proof have been mentioned against Mahua Moitra. In the letter, Dehadrai provides in great detail how, when and where Moitra received bribes from a businessman Darshan Hiranandani. The said letter clearly mentions how Mahua Moitra has received Rs two crores in cash from the said Darshan Hiranandani both in Indian currency and in foreign currency for asking questions in Parliament. The content of the said letter is self-explanatory. It also mentions that the said Darshan Hiraanandani had direct access to Mahua Moitra’s Lok Sabha logging credentials and the same has been used by the said Darshan Hiraanandani while Mahua Moitra was travelling abroad,” Dubey said in his complaint with the anti-graft watchdog.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Hiranandani submitted a “sworn” and notarised affidavit to the Ethics Committee of Lok Sabha.

The accused Dubai-based businessman, who later turned approver in the matter, alleged that the TMC MP provided him with her “Parliament login and password” so that he “could post questions directly on her behalf when required”.

In her response to the affidavit, Moitra said earlier that it was “on white paper and not an official letterhead”.

“The affidavit is on white paper and not an official letterhead or notarized. Why would one of India’s most respected/educated businessmen sign a letter like this on white paper unless a gun was put on his head to do it?” she posted on X.

