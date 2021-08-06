Check crime against women and children: Union Minister to IPS probationers

Speaking at the Dikshant Parade of the 72nd batch of the NPA, Rai also called for active work towards community policing initiatives for better engagement with the people.

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai on Friday asked the Indian Police Service (IPS) probationers passing out from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy here to consider tackling crime against women as their prime responsibility.

Noting that crime against women and children remained a matter of concern in our society, the Minister told the probationers that it was their prime responsibility to deal with such crime. He also urged the officers to train their subordinates on latest technologies, for at least 100 hours every year. This was to ensure extraordinary results, he said.

The Union Minister, who said the country remained entangled in serious problems such as terrorism, insurgency, communalism, religious fundamentalism, Left Wing Extremism and cybercrime said the people wanted IPS officers to be the guardian of the law according to values such as justice, liberty, equality and fraternity enshrined in the Constitution of India.

“Your values, attitude, personality and conduct must be of the highest order if you want to emerge as a true police leader. Policing should bring transformational leadership as a result of your professional competencies developed by the Academy,” he said.

A total of 144 IPS probationers, including 33 women officers, participated in the parade. In addition to them, there were also 34 foreign probationers, including 10 from Nepal Police, 12 from Royal Bhutan Police, seven from Maldives Police Service and five from the Mauritius Police Force.

Led by probationer Ranjeeta Sharma, the parade marked the completion of training for the 178 trainees, who had joined the academy in December 2019 and spent over 59 weeks at the academy. They were attached to top units like the Greyhounds, Border Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police and the National Forensic Sciences University for specialised training.

Four of the probationers were from Telangana.

