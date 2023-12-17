Telangana government transfers IPS officers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:02 PM, Sun - 17 December 23

Hyderabad: The State government on Sunday transferred IPS officers including DCP (west) Joel Davis and Siddipet SP, N Swetha and gave them new postings.

The officers with their new postings are P Vishwa Prasad – Additional CP (Traffic), AV Ranganath – Joint Commissioner of Police Detective Department Hyderabad, SM Vijay Kumar – DCP west zone Hyderabad, Joel Davis – DCP Special Branch Hyderabad, Rohini Priyadarshini – DCP north zone Hyderabad, N Swetha – DCP Detective Department Hyderabad, L Subbarayudu – DCP Traffic 1 Hyderabad, while Nitika Pant, Gajarao Bhupal and Chandana Deepti were asked to report at DGP office.