State government transfers IPS officers

Accordingly, N.Koti Reddy has been posted as DCP Medchal, P.Sai Chaitanya transferred as SP, TGNAB, Rahul Hegde posted as DCP, Traffic Hyderabad and G.Chandana Deepti has been posted as SP, Railway, Secunderabad.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 17 June 2024, 09:48 PM

Accordingly, N.Koti Reddy has been posted as DCP Medchal, P.Sai Chaitanya transferred as SP, TGNAB, Rahul Hegde posted as DCP, Traffic Hyderabad and G.Chandana Deepti has been posted as SP, Railway, Secunderabad.

Hyderabad: The State government on Monday has transferred certain IPS officers.

Accordingly, N.Koti Reddy has been posted as DCP Medchal, P.Sai Chaitanya transferred as SP, TGNAB, Rahul Hegde posted as DCP, Traffic Hyderabad and G.Chandana Deepti has been posted as SP, Railway, Secunderabad.

Similarly, Ashok Kumar has been posted as SP Jagitial, Sunpreet Singh posted as SP, Suryapet, T.Srinivasa Rao posted as SP, Jogulamba Gadwal, Ritiraj posted as Joint Director , ACB, D.V.Srinivasa Rao posted as SP, Komarambheem Asifabad and K.Suresh Kumar posted as DCP, Balanagar. Likewise, Janaki Dharavath posted as SP, Mahabubnagar, Harshavardhan posted as TCSB, Vishwajit Kampati posted as SP, CID, K.Narayana Reddy posted as SP, Vikarabad, Sharat Chandra Pawar has been posted as SP Nalgonda, Shaik Saleema posted as DCP, Warangal and A.Bhaskar has been posted as DCP Mancherial, Ramagundam.