Telangana govt transfers several IPS officers

Telangana government on Wednesday transferred several IPS officers and gave new postings, while some were asked to report to the DGP office

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:03 PM, Wed - 3 January 24

Hyderabad: The State government on Wednesday transferred several IPS officers and gave new postings, while some were asked to report to the DGP office.

The officers with their new postings are V.V. Srinivasa Rao- Addl. DGP Technical Services and will also hold FAC of Chairman, Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board, Dr. Gajarao Bhupal – DIG, Co-Ordination DGP office, Rema Rajeswari – DIG, Women Safety Wing, Telangana, L.S. Chowhan – Commissioner of Police, Ramagundam, D.Joel Davis DIG, Zone-VII (Jogulamba) while Vishnu S Warrier, is asked to report to DGP office.

Also Read Telangana: 26 IAS officers transferred

The other officers transferred with their new postings include P.V.Padmaja – Deputy Commissioner of Police, Malkajgiri, Dr. G. Janaki Sharmila – Superintendent of police, Nirmal, Janaki Dharavath – DCP South East Zone, Hyderabad. Sunil Dutt – Commissioner of Police, Khammam, S.Rajendra Prasad – Superintendent of Police, CID, D. Uday Kumar Reddy – Superintendent of Police, TS TRANSCO, Gaush Alam – Superintendent of Police, Adilabad, Dr.G.Veineeth – Deputy Commissioner of Police, Madhapur, Cyberabad, Dr. P. Shabarish – Superintendent of Police, Mulugu, Nitika Pant – Deputy Commissioner of Police, (L&O), Medchal, Dr. B.Anuradha – Commissioner of Police, Siddipet, Ch.Praveen Kumar – DCP L B Nagar, Biruduraju Rohit Raju – Superintendent of Police, Bhadrari Kothagudem, B. Bala Swamy – Superintendent of Police, Medak, Ashok Kumar – OSD Jayashankar Bhupalapally, R.Venkateshwarlu – Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic-lll, Hyderabad and Ch.Srinivas – DCP Rajendranagar, Cyberabad.

The State government also transferred Superintendent of Police (Non Cadre) officials and gave new postings.

The officers with their new postings are K C S Raghuvir- SP TSNAB, Srinvasa Reddy B – Joint Director ACB, K Prasanna Rani – SP Intelligence, K Shilpavalli – DCP Cybercrimes Cyberabad, Mohd Iqbal Siddiqui – DCP (Admin) Hyderabad, N Venkateshwarlu – Deputy Director TSPA, M Ravinder Reddy – SP Intelligence, Devender Singh – TS Cyber Security Bureau, Bhaskar Aggadi – SP TSNAB, Chandra Mohan Gundeti – DCP Task Force Rachakonda, Karunakar Pulla – DCP Special Branch Rachakonda, Manohar Kasiva – DCP Traffic Rachakonda, Narsimha Kothapally – DCP Crimes Cyberabad, Ramana Kumar Madadi – AIG (L&O) DGP office, Srujana Karnam – DCP Women Safety Cyberabad, Srinivasa Saibewar – SP CID, Srinivas Dhannarapu – DCP SOT Medchal Cyberabad, Raghavendar Reddy Jaajaala – Group Commander Grey Hounds, D Sunitha Reddy – DCP Maheshwaram, R Jagadishwar Reddy – SP CID and B Sai Sri – DCP (East) Hyderabad.