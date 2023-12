Telangana government assigns fresh postings to two IPS officers

The State government in orders issued here on Sunday, gave new postings to two IPS officers.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:26 PM, Sun - 31 December 23

While G Chandana Deepthi, (RR 2012) was posted as Superintendent of Police Nalgonda district, K Apoorva Rao (RR 2014) was shifted to Crime Investigation Department, Women Protection Cell.