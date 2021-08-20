Check out Alia bhatt’s cool ‘pineapple series’ on Instagram 

Hyderabad: Bollywood’s cutie Alia Bhatt, who is all set to make her debut in the South with the upcoming Telugu movie ‘RRR’, which is directed by SS Rajamouli and stars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in the lead roles, took to her Instagram and posted a series of pictures she chose to call ‘The Pineapple Series’.

Alia sure knows how to make a style statement. The series of pics show her sitting down under a fluorescent lamp shaped like a pineapple and posing for the camera. The actor is seen chilling in a yellow tank top and printed skirt.

She accessorised her attire with gold and bead chains with cute pendants, minus the earrings, looked absolutely cool. And her beautiful skin texture with minimal makeup only accentuated her demure look.

The actor, who has a massive fan-following on social media, keeps updating her fans with new looks and fun experiments with her cool clothes collection. Earlier, in another update, she was seen in teal-coloured Kaftan-style printed top from Sabyasachi and H&M Collection. The diva looked gorgeous with nude makeup and loose hair, coupled with cute earrings.

On the work front, Alia batt and Ranbir Kapoor are looking forward to ‘Brahmastra’, helmed by Ayan Mukerji.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .