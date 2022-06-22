Check out Siddiqui Subhani’s Journey from Digital Marketer to Producer

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:36 PM, Wed - 22 June 22

Hyderabad: In today’s era, everything has gone online. Internet has made our lives better and through this we can enjoy many facilities only through phone or laptop. Digital marketing is a simple way to reach new customers. It carries out marketing activities. It can also be called online marketing. Digital marketing is marketing to reach more people in less time. It is a technological developing area and Siddiqui Subhani is one such name who understands the pivotal role digital marketing plays in today’s world.

Nevertheless the thing which will come as a surprise to all is Siddiqui’s role as a producer in the entertainment fraternity. Yes! Siddiqui Subhani produces songs. This is the era of modernity and in this modern time everything has been modernized. This in the modern world Subhani is one such name who wants to explore the medium of production making him one of the most versatile venturer of Bollywood. He has produced hit songs like ‘Tumse Mila’ on Zee Music company and ‘Future Mehfil’ by Eros Music.

Starting at a very young age Siddiqui left no stone unturned to prove his business skills. An effective way for any society or economy to remain young and sustainable is through youth’s involvement in business and society. Youth Entrepreneurship is a medium or mechanism of minds opening of individuals and societies. It add-value to Creativity and Innovation which focuses on investing in human capital by enhancing and fostering the can-do attitude. It is not only business start-ups, the profit and social enterprise sectors, the human capital optimization and the quality of life. Entrepreneurship is ‘an individual’s ability to turn Ideas into Action’ and its value to society cannot be underestimated.

Thus Siddiqui is one such name who encourages the youth of the country to persuade their career and achieve their dreams.