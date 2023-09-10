Check out SRK’s quirky reply when asked ‘Itni ladkiyan kyu Hai Jawan me’

'Jawan' is helmed by Atlee. The film stars SRK alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

By ANI Published Date - 02:47 PM, Sun - 10 September 23

Mumbai: Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, has been in theatres for three days, and has been getting massive responses from all the fans as well as the critics.

Shah Rukh Khan responded in an odd way to a fan’s query on why there are so many ladies in the movie (‘Jawan’).

A fan asked the actor on X, “Itni ladkiyan kyun hai Sir film mein?”

Yeh sab kyun ginn raha hai… mere looks ginn na!! Keep love and respect in your heart and maa aur beti ka samman karo….aur aage badho! https://t.co/Gb8dC0fYr1 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 9, 2023

“Yeh sab kyun ginn raha hai, mere good look gin na!! Keep love and respect in your heart and move on,” said Shah Rukh Khan in a befitting reply to a fan and shutting him down.

Earlier, reacting to fans’ positive response after watching Jawan, Shah Rukh shared a note on X (formerly known as Twitter).

He wrote, “Thank you for all the love and appreciation for #Jawan!! Stay safe and happy. Please keep sending in the pics and videos of all of you enjoying at the movies. And I will be back soon to see all of them! Until then… Party with Jawan in the theatres!! Lots of love and gratitude!”

‘Jawan’ is helmed by Atlee. The film stars SRK alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The action-thriller, which sees Shah Rukh return in a massy avatar after the mega success of ‘Pathan’, has been helmed by Atlee.

The film opened to packed houses across the country while also setting cash registers ringing overseas.

The actioner mopped up a whopping Rs 65.50 crores from the domestic box office on the opening day.

Apart from this, SRK will be next seen in director Rajkumar Hirani’s next film ‘Dunki’ opposite Taapsee Pannu. The official release date of ‘Dunki’ is still awaited.

