| Check Out The List Of Car Launches In May 2023

Check out the list of car launches in May 2023

Here is the list of upcoming cars that will be launched in May 2023.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:58 PM, Mon - 17 April 23

Hyderabad: Do you have any plans to buy a new car next month? Well, many popular brands like BMW, Kia, MG, Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata, and others are launching their next-generation model cars in the month of May 2023. Here is the list of upcoming cars that will be launched in May 2023.

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

The Bolero Neo Plus will be a makeover for the TUV300 Plus, available in both 7- and 9-seater variants.

The Bolero Neo Plus will have a 2.2-litre diesel engine, which produces 130PS and 300Nm and is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. The Bolero Neo Plus might be launched by Mahindra with a starting price of Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruthi Jimny

Maruti Suzuki India will debut the Maruti Suzuki Jimny next month. The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is projected to be priced between Rs 9 lakh and Rs 13 lakh (ex-showroom). The K15B 1.5-litre petrol engine (103 PS/134 Nm) in the Maruti Suzuki Jimny is available with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 4-speed automatic transmission. It comes fitted with Suzuki’s ALLGRIP PRO 4WD technology and low-range transfer gear (4L mode).

Engine: 1462 cc

BHP: 103.39 Bhp

Kia Seltos 2023

Kia Seltos is expected to be launched in May 2023. The Kia Seltos 2023 starting price is Rs 10 lakh.

Engine: 1497 cc

Tata Altroz Racer

The Tata Altroz Racer is powered by a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 120 PS and 170 Nm. A six-speed manual gearbox gives power to the front wheels. The Tata Altroz Racer is expected to cost Rs 10 lakh.

Engine: 1198 cc

BHP: 118.35 Bhp