Maruti Suzuki’s much-awaited Jimny launched at Rs 12.74 lakh

Maruti Suzuki's off road car Jimny will be available for deliveries starting today. The starting price has been kept at Rs 12.7 lakh.

By ANI Published Date - 02:41 PM, Wed - 7 June 23

New Delhi: The wait for Maruti Suzuki’s off road car Jimny is over, as it will be available for deliveries starting today. The starting price has been kept at Rs 12.7 lakh.

The five-door car will be available for deliveries across all NEXA showrooms in India. It will be available in sven color options, including five appealing monotone shades and two enticing dual-tone options.

The interiors of the Jimny are optimized through a minimalistic design to avoid distractions so that the driver stays focussed. It also offers a large boot space.

Here are some of its specifications:

Maruti Suzuki launched two SUVs — Fronx and offroader Jimny – at the Auto Expo 2023 held in January. The booking for these two SUVs started then. With four SUVs, Fronx, Brezza, Jimny, and Grand Vitara in its portfolio, Maruti Suzuki now aims at leadership across SUV segments.

“We are privileged to introduce the legendary Jimny, a symbol of adventure, into the Indian market…The launch of Jimny (5-door) marks an exhilarating milestone in our SUV portfolio and will play an important role in our goal of becoming the country’s largest SUV maker. We are delighted with the response it has received from both prospective customers and critics alike,” said Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India.

He added India holds a significant position for Suzuki Motor Corporation not only as a domestic market but also as a global export base.

“It gives me immense pleasure to announce that India will proudly serve as the mother plant for the Jimny (5-door) and will be the first market for its launch. This truly reaffirms our commitment to Make-In-India for the world,” he added.