Check out your festive attire in Sutraa Fashion and lifestyle exhibition

Shopping for festivities, this New Year is all sorted with Sutraa – exclusive fashion & lifestyle exhibition – ‘Festive Special’– is in Hyderabad just before the festival of Sankranti on 11, 12 & 13 January, 2021 at Hotel Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills. The SUTRAA festival special is presenting its extraordinary and creative showcase of fashion wear, designer wear, festival special, jewellery, accessories, etc.

Curators of Sutraa Monica Madhyan and Umesh Madhyan said Sutraa is one of the most loved fashion, Lifestyle and designer showcase in India.

Actor Rashmi Singh, Sai Kamakshi Bhaskarl — actor and Miss Telangana 2018, top models from the city, fashion enthusiasts graced the grand launch of Sutraa.

