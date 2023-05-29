Check TS LAWCET 2023 answer key; direct link

The candidates who appeared for the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET 2023) can check the key on the official website.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:19 PM, Mon - 29 May 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education released the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET 2023) answer key on Monday. The candidates who appeared for the examination can check the key on the official website, lawcet.tsche.ac.in

The examination was conducted on May 25 in three sessions.

The answer key gives the candidate the opportunity to appeal any discrepancies or incorrect answers.

The deadline for filing objections to the TS LAWCET preliminary answer key is May 31, 2023, at 5 p.m.

Candidates are advised to thoroughly review the provisional answer key before submitting their objections. They should also make sure that their objections are well-written and supported by evidence.

How to check the TS LAWCET 2023 answer key?

Step 1: Visit the official website, lawcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the response sheet or master question papers.

Step 3: Submit log-in details.

Step 4: The TS LAWCET response sheet will be displayed.