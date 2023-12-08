TS LAWCET 2023: Second and final phase counselling schedule announced

A list of eligible registered candidates for admissions will be hosted on the website on December 14 and corrections, if any, in the application can be emailed on the same day

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:14 PM, Fri - 8 December 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The second and final phase of counselling for admissions into law courses through the TS LAWCET and PGLCET has been notified on Friday with online registration-cum-certificate verification on the website http://lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in/ is from December 11 to 13.

A list of eligible registered candidates for admissions will be hosted on the website on December 14 and corrections, if any, in the application can be emailed on the same day. Web options will be available from December 14 to 16, and they can be edited on December 16.

A list of provisionally selected candidates will be released on the website on December 19 and they must report at allotted colleges along with original certificates and tuition fee payment challan for verification between December 20 and 23.

Candidates who did not register and upload the certificates in the first phase of counselling have to register to participate in the second and final phase of counselling. Those who have already registered and got the certificates successfully verified in the first phase of counselling can directly exercise the web options as per the schedule, said Prof. P Ramesh Babu, convener TS LAWCET 2023 Admissions.