TS LAWCET: 2,836 students allotted seats in final phase

As many as 3,181 seats were available under the convener quota in LLB (3YDC), LLB (5YDC) and LLM courses for which 8,987 candidates exercised the web options and 2,836 candidates were allotted seats on Thursday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:22 PM, Thu - 15 December 22

Hyderabad: A total 2,836 students were allotted seats in Law courses in the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) 2022 second and final phase admission counselling.

Students who received a provisional seat allotment order have to download a joining letter and challan form for payment of tuition fee, if applicable. The fee has to be paid at any branch of union Bank of India in Telangana.

After payment of tuition fee, if applicable, students have to report to the allotted college with original certificates for physical verification, fee paid challan and joining letter between December 16 and 21, TS LAWCET admissions convener Prof. P Ramesh Babu said. After successful verification of original certificates, the allotment order would be generated and issued at the college, he added.