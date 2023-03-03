Chemical company duped of Rs 7.5 lakh by cyber fraudsters in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:37 PM, Fri - 3 March 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Cyber fraudsters trapped and duped a chemical manufacturing company to the tune of Rs.7.5 lakh at Amberpet.

ABR Organics Limited, a chemical company at Bagh Amberpet, had signed an agreement with a Chinese company and there have been business conversations and transactions between them. The managements of both companies contacted each other via e-mail only.

Police sources said the fraudsters created a fake e-mail ID similar to that of the Chinese company and recently sent a mail to the victim company saying their bank account has been changed and future financial transactions would be carried through it.

Few days ago, as part of the business deal, the fraudsters asked the ABR Company to send Rs.7.50 lakh to the new bank account, which was done. However, eventually the company realised being cheated and lodged a complaint with the Hyderabad Cybercrime police.