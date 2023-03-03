‘Cybercrime should be discussed at home, among friends’

Cybercrime needs to become a matter of family conversation at every home and among friends, says Ritiraj, DCP (Cybercrime Wing) Cyberabad Police, in a chat with Telangana Today

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:00 AM, Fri - 3 March 23

Ritiraj, DCP, Cybercrime Wing, Cyberabad.

Hyderabad: Cybercrime needs to become a matter of family conversation at every home and among friends, says Ritiraj, DCP (Cybercrime Wing) Cyberabad Police, in a chat with Telangana Today.

Q. On the increase in cybercrime

Ans: Cybercrime can never happen without people sharing their personal details and bank credentials. The majority of the victims are found to be IT employees, students, and homemakers who intend to jump up the ladder quickly. Cybercrime needs to be talked about and discussed at all places, with everyone, even at our homes.

Q. On action against loan apps

Ans: Such malicious apps are being identified and removed online, but similar apps are taking their place. We try our best to verify the app and send it to Google management, but people also need to be cautious of them. About 102 fake websites were taken down by the Centre of Excellence, Cyberabad.

Q. On cybercrime kiosks setup at local police stations

Ans: The response is quite good and many citizens are turning up to the local police stations and lodging cybercrime complaints. If the money lost is less than Rs 1.5 lakh, the local PS is investigating and the amounts above it are being taken up by cybercrime cell at the commissionerate. Victims can immediately call the national cybercrime portal number – 1930, apart from approaching the local police. This will help in freezing the beneficiary bank account.

Q. On plans to strengthen the Cybercrime Wing

Ans: We are thinking to appoint a Sub-Inspector rank officer and two constables (cyber warriors) at each police station to deal with cybercrime cases. Till now, only the Inspector rank officer was investigating cases.