Congress is curse for Telangana farmers, says KCR

He pointed out that the Congress government also degraded the 100-bed hospital sanctioned for Medak to a 50-bed hospital, apart from turning the Ghanapuram tank useless though it was developed with Rs 150 crore during the BRS rule.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 May 2024, 10:50 PM

Hyderabad: BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao stated that the Congress has become synomous with curse for farmers in Telangana.

He stated that the Congress government utterly failed to ensure timely Rythu Bandhu investment support, supply of irrigation water and uninterupted quality power and also failed to ensure remunerative price for crops produced by farmers.

“What is this government good for?” he questioned, while addressing the roadshow as part of his Lok Sabha poll campaign in Medak district headquarters on Tuesday night. The BRS chief slammed the State government for cancelling funds allocated by the previous BRS government to develop facilities with Rs 100 crore at Yedupayala Durga Bhavani Jatara, works worth Rs 50 crore for Medak municipality and Rs 25 crore for Ramayampet municipality and other development works.

Instead of initiating new development works, he said the Congress government is cancelling those sanctioned by the BRS earlier.

“We developed Haldi Vaagu with numerous checkdams and linked it to Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) to provide irrigation water to Medak farmers, without any hindrances. But the Congress leadership is conspiring to destroy it to make it useless and blame the BRS government,” he added.

Chandrashekhar Rao emphasised the need for the BRS MPs in the Parliament, pointing out that while Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi is trying to divert Godavari River water to Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at the cost of Telangana, the Congress goverment already handed over Krishna River to KRMB.

“We must protect our resources and only the BRS can fight for the people of Telangana,” he asserted.

He declared that the fight is between the BRS and the BJP in Medak parliamentary constituency, while the Congress has been relegated to third place. He stated that while BRS candidate P Venkatram Reddy served the people of Medak as a collector and understands their needs, BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao is all talk and no substance just like his leader Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“He lost to Kotha Prabhakar Reddy with over 55,000 votes majority in the Assembly elections. He should not get deposit in the Lok Sabha elections,” he said, urging voters to support Venkatram Reddy in the polls.