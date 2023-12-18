Chennur MLA Vivek meets CM Revanth Reddy

Chennur MLA G Vivek Venkatswamy urged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to ensure that local people were employed by the contractors working for Singareni

Hyderabad: Chennur MLA G Vivek Venkatswamy urged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to ensure that local people were employed by the contractors working for Singareni.

The MLA met the Chief Minister on Monday and submitted a letter in this regard.

He said during his tenure as MP from 2009 to 2014, order was issued making mandatory that local people had to be employed by contractors working for Singareni. However, the order was withdrawn later and non-locals were being employed by the contractors, he said, adding that locals had given their lands for setting up power plant and were forced to bear the brunt of pollution.

“I request you that Singareni contractors be instructed to employ local people and not outsiders,” Vivek said, pointing out that new contracts were being signed this month.