Farmer gets Re 1 as Rythu Bandhu assistance

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:34 PM, Mon - 18 December 23

Mahabubnagar: A farmer in Hanwada mandal in the district received a mere Re.1 as Rythu Bandhu input subsidy from the State government, leaving him and other farmers in the region worried.

Following Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s directions last Monday, officials began disbursement of the Rythu Bandhu assistance for Yasangi season. To begin with, the input subsidy was being deposited into the bank accounts of farmers owning less than five acres.

However, Panduranga Reddy, a farmer from Hanwada was surprised to learn through an SMS on his mobile that Re.1 was deposited in his bank under Rythu Bandhu assistance. In the past, the BRS government used to deposit Rs.10,000 per acre for two seasons into his account. But this Yasangi season, Panduranga Reddy received only Re.1 and this has left him surprised and worried as well.

“I own five acres and I got only Re.1,” Panduranga Reddy said.

Similarly, in Tankara village of the same mandal, a farmer received an SMS on his mobile that Rs.62 was deposited under Rythu Bandhu in his account.

Anjaneyulu owns two guntas of land. In the past, he used to get Rs.250 assistance and this season, only Rs.62 was deposited into his account. This apart, Anjaneyulu owns 1.5 acres in another survey number and said he was yet to receive Rythu Bandhu assistance pertaining to that land.

Many farmers complained that they were yet to receive the assistance in their accounts. The State government had assured that disbursement of Rythu Bandhu into the accounts would begin with farmers owning one acre. However, farmers were getting tensed over the delay, besides worrying that they might be forced to obtain loans for the Yasangi season cultivation.