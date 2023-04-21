Chennur will be converted into model town: Balka Suman

Government Whip Balka Suman was said the words at addressing cadres of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) at the Athmeeya Sammelanam held in Chennur

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:16 PM, Fri - 21 April 23

Government whip arrives to participate in an Athmeeya Sammelanam held in Chennur on Friday.

Mancherial: Government Whip Balka Suman said that Chennur town was developed on many fronts. He was addressing cadres of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) at the Athmeeya Sammelanam held in Chennur on Friday.

Suman narrated how the dusty town was developed in the Last five years. He cited widening of the main road of the town from Jalal fuel station to Ambedkar chowk, spending Rs 25 crore. He said that a 99.49 kilometer long pipeline was laid to provide drinking water to 7,629 households, costing Rs 17.52 crore. He stated that a library-cum skill development centre was created at an estimated cost of Rs 5 crore.

The government whip further said that health minister T Harish Rao recently laid foundation stone to a 30-bedded hospital in Chennur. A mother and child hospital, being built with Rs 7 crore, neared completion. An integrated vegetable and meat market was inaugurated a few weeks back. Two irrigation tanks were converted into mini tank bunds.

Suman vowed to convert Chennur into a model town in Telangana. He told the cadres to spread the remarkable development achieved from 2018 to 2023. He advised them to be present on social media platforms.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson Nallala Bagyalaxmi, MLC Laxman Naradasu and many others were present.